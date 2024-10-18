Washington state AG and ex-sheriff face off in governor’s race
Associated Press
SEATTLE (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Dave Reichert is trying to become Washington’s first GOP governor in 40 years. He’s a former sheriff known for helping to hunt down a prolific serial killer. But he faces a difficult hurdle in the Democratic stronghold against longtime Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, a darling of liberals for his many lawsuits against the Trump administration. The two candidates have spent months trading accusations of dishonesty, especially when it comes to abortion rights, as they fight to lead a state that hasn’t had an open race for its top job in more than a decade.