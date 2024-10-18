Trump hotel attracted would-be judges, ambassadors, pardon-seekers, House Democrats say

NEW YORK (AP) — Judges seeking appointments to the federal bench, wealthy Republicans hoping for ambassadorships and criminals who wanted pardons were among the big spenders at Donald Trump’s Washington, D.C., hotel while he was president. And many got what they wanted. That’s according to a report Friday from the Democratic minority in the House Oversight Committee. It says the $300,000 in such at Trump’s hotel helped him turn the presidency into a “money-making opportunity,” raising the specter of more “pay to play” schemes should Trump be re-elected next month. Trump sold his rights to the hotel in 2022.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.