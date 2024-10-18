The last in-person vote in the US will be cast on the desolate tundra of Alaska’s Aleutian Islands

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — On a desolate slab of island tundra on Alaska’s Aleutian Islands, a resident of a tiny village called Adak will again become the last American to cast an in-person ballot for president. The honor of having the last voter in the nation fell to Adak when they did away with absentee-only voting for the 2012 election and added in-person voting. Adak Island is bordered by the Bering Sea to the north and the North Pacific Ocean to the south and is closer to Russia than mainland Alaska. In 2012, the last voter there cast a ballot after the presidential race was decided.

