Patriots practice on Winston Churchill’s old stomping grounds in London

LONDON (AP) — A London game is more than just a typical road trip for NFL teams. It’s a chance to learn about local history. In fact, the New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars who play Sunday at Wembley Stadium don’t even need to leave their practice facilities to do so. The Patriots trained Friday at the exclusive Harrow School whose most famous alumni is Winston Churchill. Farther out in the countryside the Jaguars have been using a practice field that is nearly on top of a maze of World War II air raid shelters.

