Liberty look to close out series against Lynx and clinch franchise’s first WNBA championship

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The New York Liberty are one victory away from securing the franchise’s first WNBA championship. They’ll have their first chance Friday night when they face the Minnesota Lynx in Game 4 of the Finals. One of the original franchises when the league began play in 1997, New York has reached the championship round five times before this season and lost each one, including last year. The Liberty leads the best-of-five series 2-1. If Minnesota does win Friday, Game 5 will be Sunday night in New York. The Lynx are looking for history of their own. Two more wins would make them the first team with five WNBA championships.

