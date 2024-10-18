Kenya’s president nominates interior minister as new deputy

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s president has nominated the country’s interior minister as his new deputy. The nomination came hours after Rigathi Gachagua was overwhelmingly voted out as deputy president in an impeachment motion tabled in parliament over allegations of corruption and ethnic division. President William Ruto on Friday named Kithure Kindiki to the National Assembly after Gachagua was impeached while he was in the hospital. Kindiki had been a frontrunner for deputy president during the 2022 elections campaign. Gachagua remains hospitalized with what his lawyer described as “intense chest pains” related to stress. He is expected to fight his impeachment in court.

