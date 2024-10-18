Annual Cut for the Cause event happening in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In need of a trim or haircut and looking to give back? Well, we've got you covered.

Diva's Hair Salon & Spa and Sheltra Insurance in Yuma are hosting their annual Cut for the Cause event.

Locals will be able to cut and donate their hair to patients dealing with the effects of cancer treatment.

Participants must cut eight to twelve inches of hair to donate, but if that's too much, trims will be $20 and proceeds go toward the cause.

The owner of the hair salon Veronica Rodriguez shares why this event is important to her.

"I think people love to feel beautiful and hair helps and so we need the hair for the wigs… I had a client who also had cancer and she survived but the wig was really hard to find," says Rodriguez.

The event will take place at Diva's Hair Salon and Spa from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The salon is located on Pacific Avenue and Palo Verde Street near the Yuma County Fairgrounds.