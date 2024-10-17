Vietnamese real estate tycoon found guilty of billions in fraud in government graft crackdown

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — A Vietnamese real estate tycoon has been convicted of fraudulently obtaining property worth billions of dollars in a case that has been a centerpiece of the government’s crackdown on corruption. Truong My Lan was already convicted in April by the same Ho Chi Minh City court of fraud amounting to $12.5 billion — nearly 3% of the country’s gross domestic product — in a separate case and sentenced to death by lethal injection. Thursday’s verdict, which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison, adds to Lan’s legal troubles as she awaits the appeal of her death sentence to be heard.

