US imposes sanctions on Chinese companies accused of helping make Russian attack drones

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Treasury has announced sanctions against two Chinese makers of drone engines and parts that the Biden administration says directly helped Russia build long-range attack drones used in the war in Ukraine. The U.S. has previously accused China of providing material support to Russia’s military-industrial base to sustain the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine. Senior Biden administration officials say the latest round of sanctions seeks to target the “direct activity” between Beijing and Moscow. Beijing has insisted that it does not provide weapons to either Ukraine or Russia, and it has defended its trade with Russia as normal and above the board.

