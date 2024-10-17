Tennessee judges say doctors can’t be disciplined for providing emergency abortions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A three-judge panel has ruled that Tennessee cannot discipline doctors who provide emergency abortions to protect the life of the mother while a lawsuit challenging the state’s sweeping abortion ban continues. The Thursday ruling also outlined specific pregnancy-related conditions that would now qualify as “medical necessity exceptions” under the ban. The current law does not include exemptions for fetal anomalies or for victims of rape or incest. A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s office, who is defending the state in the case, did not immediately return an emailed request for comment on Thursday.

