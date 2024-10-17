Pakistani police fire tear gas at protesting students as anger spreads over alleged on-campus rape

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police fired tear gas and charged at student protesters who ransacked a college building Thursday as anger spread over an alleged on-campus rape. Tensions have been high on college campuses since reports about the alleged rape in the eastern city of Lahore went viral on social media. The latest violence started when hundreds of students demonstrated outside a campus in the city of Rawalpindi in Punjab province. They burned furniture and blocked a key road in the city, disrupting traffic, before ransacking a college building. Police responded by swinging batons and firing tear gas to disperse them, police official Mohammad Afzal said. In a statement, police said they arrested 150 students on charges of disrupting the peace.

