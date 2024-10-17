Niland begins wastewater improvement project

NILAND, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A long-awaited project that will improve the wastewater system in Niland

Is now underway.

The over $11 million project includes adding three more evaporation ponds and will improve the collection system pipeline.

“Some funding we have been able to allocate here to make improvements to make this more efficient and be able to add greater capacity in the near future," said Ryan Kelley, Imperial County Supervisor District 4.

"This project will ensure that this community has reliable wastewater services that will be able to protect the local groundwater quality," said Maria Gallegos-Herrera, USDA California Rural Development Director.

Imperial County Supervisor Ryan Kelley says this project will help the Niland county sanitary district wastewater treatment plant meet the quality requirements of the California regional water board.

“We have been working on that since we assumed responsibility and now we are in a point where we maintain compliance and now we are making improvements," explained Kelley.

The USDA granted over $2 million for this project to help boost the quality of life for this Imperial Valley community.

“Our agency support all aspects of rural development whether is wastewater infrastructure, building essential community facilities, affordable housing and even supporting our business and agriculture producers," added Gallegos-Herrera.

The wastewater treatment plant improvements are planned to be completed in August 2025.