New med spa opens its doors in Downtown Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A new med-spa business opened its doors in Downtown Yuma.

Enhance Wellness & Aesthetics is a preventive health and med spa facility.

They say they specialize in non-invasive aesthetic procedures like cosmetic injections, fillers, and laser skin rejuvenation.

More services include hormone therapy, weight loss treatment, and hair restoration.

"We're improving mental, emotional, and physical well-being and we're doing that through aesthetics and wellness. We really aim to empower people to live their best life, feel the best from the inside out, and inspire confidence," says owner Marina Roloff.

The new business is located on Main Street in Downtown Yuma and is officially open for business.