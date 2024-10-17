Skip to Content
Business

New med spa opens its doors in Downtown Yuma

Manoah Tuiasosopo
By
today at 5:23 PM
Published 5:37 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A new med-spa business opened its doors in Downtown Yuma.

Enhance Wellness & Aesthetics is a preventive health and med spa facility.

They say they specialize in non-invasive aesthetic procedures like cosmetic injections, fillers, and laser skin rejuvenation.

More services include hormone therapy, weight loss treatment, and hair restoration.

"We're improving mental, emotional, and physical well-being and we're doing that through aesthetics and wellness. We really aim to empower people to live their best life, feel the best from the inside out, and inspire confidence," says owner Marina Roloff.

The new business is located on Main Street in Downtown Yuma and is officially open for business.

Article Topic Follows: Business

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content