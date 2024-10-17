Murder trial to begin in small Indiana town in 2017 killings of two teenage girls

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana murder trial of a man charged in the 2017 killings of two teenage girls is set to begin. Fifty-two-year-old Richard Allen is charged in the killings of 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German. He was arrested in October 2022. By then more than five years had passed since the girls were killed, and Allen was there all along, working as a pharmacy technician in the same small town of Delphi. That’s where jurors selected in a city nearly 100 miles away will hear opening statements Friday. The case has seen repeated delays amid speculation by true-crime enthusiasts.

