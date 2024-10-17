Kansas plays host to Houston at Arrowhead Stadium with both Big 12 schools desperate for a win

Houston (2-4, 1-2 Big 12) at Kansas (1-5, 0-3), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Kansas by 6 1/2.

Series record: Kansas leads 4-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Houston and Kansas are both desperate for wins just to remain in the bowl conversation. The Cougars had been blanked by Cincinnati and Iowa State in consecutive weeks but are coming off a confidence-building win at TCU. The Jayhawks still have not beaten a Football Bowl Subdivision school after their opening win over Lindenwood. Their five losses are by 28 total points.

KEY MATCHUP

Kansas QB Jalon Daniels against the Houston pass defense. Daniels can be an electrifying gamebreaker or a turnover-prone problem depending on the day. He has thrown for 1,065 yards and seven TDs while running for three more scores, but he also has thrown seven interceptions.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Houston: QB Zeon Chriss was nearly perfect in a win over TCU, going 15 of 18 for 141 yards with a TD pass and running 11 times for 97 yards and another score.

Kansas: RB Devin Neal remains the Jayhawks’ most consistent threat on offense, running for 71 yards and a TD in a loss to Arizona State two weeks ago. Neal and the Jayhawks had last week off to rest up for the Cougars.

FACTS & FIGURES

The game will be played at Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the Kansas City Chiefs, while the Jayhawks rebuild their on-campus home. … Houston ran for 207 yards in its win over TCU, its most since joining the league a season ago. … The Cougars held the Horned Frogs to 299 yards total offense. … Houston’s win over TCU snapped a five-game losing streak in Big 12 play. … Houston WR Joseph Manjack IV has caught a pass in 21 consecutive games. … Neal needs 128 yards rushing to pass Tony Sands (3,788) for second on the school career list. Neal needs four TD runs to break June Henley’s school record of 41. … Jayhawks WR Quentin Skinner had career-highs of six catches for 130 yards and two TDs against Arizona State. … The Jayhawks have won their last two games on Homecoming, beating Oklahoma two years ago and Iowa State last season.

