Iranian foreign minister discusses regional tensions with Egyptian officials in Cairo

CAIRO (AP) — Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi has discussed rising tensions in the region with Egyptian officials in Cairo during the first such visit by a top Iranian official to the North African nation in around a decade. Araghchi held talks with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi focusing on efforts to deescalate Israel’s conflicts against Gaza and Lebanon. The diplomatic effort by the top Iranian official comes at a time during which the region is anticipating an offensive by Israel in response to Iran’s ballistic missile attacks on Israel on Oct. 1.

