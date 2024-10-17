India denies Canadian allegation that it uses mobsters to target Sikh separatists in Canada

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s government is denying that it works together with mobsters to target Sikh separatists in Canada as alleged publicly this week by Canadian officials in an escalating diplomatic dispute. India’s External Affairs Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal denied that India was in cahoots with India-based mobsters in Canada and even suggested that Canadian authorities had been resisting India’s attempts to extradite those people to India. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and police officials went public this week with allegations that Indian diplomats were targeting Sikh separatists in Canada by sharing information about them with top Indian officials who were then passing that information to Indian organized crime groups who target the activists with attacks

