Hunger experts say the risk of famine in Gaza remains high
Associated Press
The international authority on hunger crises says the Gaza Strip is still at risk of famine more than a year into the Israel-Hamas war. That’s even as the number of people facing the most extreme level of hunger has declined in recent months. The findings come after the United States warned Israel that it might cut off military aid if its ally does not do more to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Hundreds of thousands of displaced people are packed into squalid tent camps in the territory. In recent weeks Israel launched another major military operation in northern Gaza. It allowed no food to enter the north for the first two weeks of October before resuming shipments on Monday.