Drug kingpin Demetrius ‘Big Meech’ Flenory leaves federal prison for a residential program in Miami

MIAMI (AP) — Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, who co-founded the notorious drug trafficking organization Black Mafia Family, is serving out the remainder of his prison sentence in a residential reentry program in Miami. The Federal Bureau of Prisons website says 56-year-old Flenory will be monitored by the Miami residential reentry center until his sentence ends Jan. 27, 2026. He was originally sentenced to 30 years in prison following his 2008 conviction for drug trafficking and money laundering. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson brought the story of Flenory and his brother Terry Flenory to Starz in an eight episode series “BMF” in 2021.

