Yuma City Council to vote on Hotel Del Sol negotiations

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma City Council will vote on starting negotiations for the redevelopment of the Hotel Del Sol.

If approved, the negotiations would take place between City Administration and "Kathlia Group Hotels" from San Diego.

A portion of the hotel’s floor will be used for a transportation hub, while the rest will be open for other business opportunities.

“This won’t solidify the deal but this is the next step in understanding what they want to do what does the numbers look like, what is the end product, and if it's something that fits what we’re looking to do," said Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls.

