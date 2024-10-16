Skip to Content
News

Yuma City Council to vote on Hotel Del Sol negotiations

KYMA
By
New
today at 4:27 PM
Published 4:46 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma City Council will vote on starting negotiations for the redevelopment of the Hotel Del Sol.

If approved, the negotiations would take place between City Administration and "Kathlia Group Hotels" from San Diego.

A portion of the hotel’s floor will be used for a transportation hub, while the rest will be open for other business opportunities.

“This won’t solidify the deal but this is the next step in understanding what they want to do what does the numbers look like, what is the end product, and if it's something that fits what we’re looking to do," said Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls.

We’ll update you with the results and other important decisions tonight at ten.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Eduardo Morales

Eduardo Morales joined KYMA as a reporter in September 2023. If you have any story ideas or tips, email him at eduardo.morales@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content