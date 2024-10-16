New election rules in Georgia are in flux with voting underway

ATLANTA (AP) — With less than three weeks to go before Election Day, the fate of several new rules that would impact how ballots are counted in Georgia is still in flux as judges wade through court challenges. The State Election Board has passed rules in recent months mostly dealing with the processes that happen after ballots are cast. The board is controlled by three Republicans endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Democrats, voting rights groups and some legal experts have raised concerns that some could be used by Trump allies to delay or avoid certification or to cast doubt on results if he loses next month’s presidential election to Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

