Minnesota school district bans officer from teaching after he reenacted George Floyd’s murder

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota school district has banned a police officer from working as a substitute teacher after what it describes as a series of “racially harmful” actions. Officials say those actions included putting a student on the ground for a reenactment of the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis officer in 2020. Officials say the man was a substitute English teacher at a high school on Monday, when he told students in four classes that he thought they might want to hear about his life as a police officer. The man is now prohibited from setting foot on district property or teaching there.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.