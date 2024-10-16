Man gets a 45-year prison sentence in the fentanyl death of a toddler at a NYC daycare

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to drug charges and causing bodily harm in connection with a toddler’s fatal opioid overdose at a New York City daycare has been sentenced to 45 years in prison. Judge Jed S. Rakoff sentenced Felix Herrera-Garcia in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday. Prosecutors had sought a life term while the defense requested the mandatory minimum 20-year sentence. A 22-month-old child died from ingesting fentanyl at the Divino Niño daycare in September 2023. Three other children survived after medics administered the overdose-reversing drug Narcan. Prosecutors say Herrera-Garcia admitted he stored fentanyl in the floorboards of the Bronx daycare’s playroom.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.