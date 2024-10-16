Electoral battleground North Carolina starts early in-person voting while recovering from Helene

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Early in-person voting is starting up in the presidential battleground state of North Carolina. That includes in the mountains, where some potential voters still lack power and clean running water after Hurricane Helene’s epic flooding last month. More than 400 locations in all 100 counties were expected to open Thursday morning for the 17-day early voting period. Nearly all of the sites originally planned for the 25 western counties hardest hit by the storm also will be open. Close to two-thirds of all ballots for the November 2020 election were cast early. Traditional absentee balloting began a few weeks ago.

