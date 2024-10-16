Angelica Roldan, inspiring community growth and celebrating heritage

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Angelica Roldan, the director of Parks and Recreation for the city of San Luis, Arizona, has played a significant role in shaping her community. From organizing events to overseeing various projects, Roldan has been a driving force in improving the quality of life for residents across the county.

Born in Mexicali, Mexico, Roldan emigrated to the United States when she was just a teenager. She reflects on the challenges and opportunities that came with adapting to a new language and culture.

“It wasn’t that easy, but I was able to succeed in this country. I have a lot of goals still. But I know I’m going to be able to reach those goals, and I’m very happy to work for the community and to work with people,” Roldan said.

Despite the obstacles, Roldan remained focused on her education, eventually earning a degree that paved the way for her career in public service. Now, she’s using her position to give back to the community that supported her along the way.

“I’m very happy. I’m very happy to work for the community, and I have a lot of dreams still that I would like to accomplish,” she explained.

As Hispanic Heritage Month comes to a close, Roldan offers an inspiring message to fellow Hispanics in her community.

“Just to work together. Always help each other to succeed. It’s very important not to forget about your culture and continue with your traditions,” she said.