Yuma County Anti-Drug Coalition gives annual update to Yuma City Council

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Anti-Drug Coalition provided an update for the Yuma City Council.

The coalition has grown to over 150 members and has existed over the past 20 years trying to battle substance abuse issues throughout the Yuma Community.

Their annual report is October 15, where the coalition will share what they have been able to do with the Drug Free Community Grant.

“With those funds, we’ve been able to really get the word out in our community but it’s been through that partnership and collaboration with the city of Yuma," said Shelley Mellon, the Chair of the Yuma County Anti-Drug Coalition.

We’ll share what the coalition discusses at the work session tonight at 10.