RFK Jr. suggests he’ll have a significant role on agriculture and health policy if Trump is elected

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is suggesting he will have significant influence on American agriculture policy if Donald Trump is elected president. On Monday, the onetime presidential candidate and anti-vaccine activist posted a video on social media that he filmed outside the U.S. Department of Agriculture headquarters. He said when Trump gets him inside the building, he will make significant changes that bring American health and agriculture “roaring back.” The Trump campaign has said formal discussions of who would serve in a second Trump administration are “premature.” But the former president himself has said at recent rallies that RFK Jr. is someone who could help his administration if he wins.

