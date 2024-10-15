New Asian cuisine restaurant hosts grand opening in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A new Asian cuisine restaurant held its grand opening in Yuma on Tuesday.

Gozen restaurant says they specialize in authentic Korean food and fresh Japanese sushi and offer a full bar.

The new restaurant had a soft opening in March but is now ready to kick into full gear.

One of its owners Anna Oh says Korean food has been trending upward in recent years.

"We wanted to bring something new to Yuma. We saw that there was no Korean cuisine here and I think that's something that is in high demand… But everybody has been so amazing, Yuma is so amazing. You guys are great, everybody's been so fantastic," says Oh.

The new restaurant is located on Fourth Avenue across from Fry's Food Store and is open seven days a week.

The family also runs a Korean barbeque restaurant in El Centro.