Maui wildfire survivors will get an additional year of housing help from FEMA

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved an extension of housing help for Maui wildfire survivors. Housing has been a major challenge in recovering from the Aug. 8, 2023, Lahaina wildfire, which killed at least 102 people and displaced 12,000. According to a statement from Hawaii officials, the housing assistance was set to end in February. But FEMA approved a one-year extension that will end on Feb. 10, 2026.

