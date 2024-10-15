Lawyers for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ask judge to release identities of his accusers
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for Sean “Diddy” Combs are asking a New York judge to force prosecutors to disclose the names of his accusers in his sex trafficking case. The lawyers said in a filing Tuesday in Manhattan federal court that the hip-hop music maker must know the identities of his alleged victims to prepare for trial. A prosecutor’s spokesperson declined comment. A May 5 trial date has been set for Combs, who remains incarcerated without bail. His lawyers are appealing that order, hoping to get him freed to home detention. Judges so far have concluded he is a danger to the community.