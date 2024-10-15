Hundreds of troops kicked out under ‘don’t ask, don’t tell’ get upgraded to honorable discharges

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says more than 800 military personnel have seen their service records upgraded to honorable discharges after previously being kicked out of the military under its former “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy. The development Tuesday is the latest over the decades to undo past discrimination against LGBTQ service members. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had ordered a review of cases of former service members who might have been affected by the policy. The Pentagon estimates about 13,500 service members in total were affected. Many of those personnel either didn’t serve long enough to qualify for benefits, had already had their discharges upgraded through other means or didn’t qualify for an upgrade due to other violations.

