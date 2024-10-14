The Nobel economics prize is being announced in Sweden

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences is unveiling the winner — or winners — of the Nobel Memorial Prize in economics, wrapping up six days of awards announcements. Harvard University professor Claudia Goldin won the award last year for her research that helps explain why women around the world are less likely than men to work and why they earn less money when they do. She was only the third woman among the 93 economics laureates. Monday’s award follows Nobel honors announced last week in medicine, physics, chemistry, literature and peace. It is formally known as the Bank of Sweden Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel.

