Temperatures will continue to cool throughout the week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Temperatures are still trending above normal for mid-October, but tracking a strengthening lower pressure system, which will bring cooler conditions in the days ahead.

Dry conditions will persist through the middle of the week, but a much more significant cool-down is expected where we will have cooler afternoons and even chillier overnights.

This incoming trough will also bring in breezier conditions and increasing rain chances starting Friday going into next weekend.