Ted Cruz and Colin Allred to meet in the only debate in the Texas Senate race

DALLAS (AP) — Republican Ted Cruz and Democrat Colin Allred are preparing to square off for the only debate in the Texas Senate race this year. Allred is the underdog in a contest that will help determine control of the U.S. Senate. National Democrats view Texas as one of their few potential pickup chances in the Senate this year. Cruz won reelection in 2018 against Beto O’Rourke by just 3 percentage points, giving Democrats some optimism they could win Texas. Allred, a congressman from Dallas, has made protecting abortion rights a centerpiece of his campaign. They will debate Tuesday night.

