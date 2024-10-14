Russia prosecutors seek 3 1/4-year jail term for French citizen accused of collecting military data

MOSCOW (AP) — Prosecutors have asked a Russian court to deliver a prison sentence of three years and three months to a French citizen arrested on charges of unlawfully collecting information on military issues. Laurent Vinatier, who was arrested in Moscow in June, earlier admitted guilt, setting the stage for a fast-track trial without a detailed examination of evidence. Detentions on charges of spying and collecting sensitive data have become increasingly frequent in Russia since it sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022. Russian authorities accused Vinatier of failing to register as a “foreign agent” while collecting information about Russia’s “military and military-technical activities” that could be used to the detriment of the country’s security.

