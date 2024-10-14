Skip to Content
News

Operator dies and passengers injured as New Jersey commuter train hits tree chunk

By
Published 6:15 AM

Associated Press

A train operator is dead and nearly two dozen passengers injured after a New Jersey Transit commuter train struck a chunk of a tree on the tracks. New Jersey Transit says the accident occurred shortly after 6 a.m. Monday north of the Roebling Station in Mansfield Township. There were 42 passengers aboard the River Line train. Television news video showed a large piece of the tree under the front of the train. Twenty-three people were treated for minor injuries. Service on sections of the train line was suspended as authorities investigated.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

The Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content