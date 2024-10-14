Operator dies and passengers injured as New Jersey commuter train hits tree chunk

A train operator is dead and nearly two dozen passengers injured after a New Jersey Transit commuter train struck a chunk of a tree on the tracks. New Jersey Transit says the accident occurred shortly after 6 a.m. Monday north of the Roebling Station in Mansfield Township. There were 42 passengers aboard the River Line train. Television news video showed a large piece of the tree under the front of the train. Twenty-three people were treated for minor injuries. Service on sections of the train line was suspended as authorities investigated.

