India recalls ambassador from Canada in growing dispute over assassination of Sikh activist

NEW DELHI (AP) — India says it is recalling its ambassador and other diplomats from Canad, hours after it rejected a Canadian notification that the ambassador was a “person of interest” in the assassination of a Sikh activist last year. India’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday that it had also summoned the top Canadian diplomat in New Delhi and told him that “the baseless targeting” of the Indian high commissioner or ambassador and other diplomats and officials in Canada “was completely unacceptable.” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in September 2023 there were credible allegations that the Indian government had links to the assassination in that country of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India rejected the accusation as absurd.

