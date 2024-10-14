France’s far-right leader Marine Le Pen faces court on charges of embezzling EU funds

PARIS (AP) — French far-right leader Marine Le Pen is to answer the judges’ questions at a Paris court Monday as she and her National Rally party stand trial over the suspected embezzlement of European Parliament funds. She has denied any wrongdoing. She has denied any wrongdoing. The nine-week trial is a critical juncture for Le Pen, expected to be a strong contender in France’s next presidential election in 2027. A guilty verdict could significantly affect her political career and aspirations. The National Rally and 25 of its top officials went on trial last month for having used money intended for EU parliamentary aides instead to pay staff who worked for the party.

