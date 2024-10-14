China’s Premier Li attends a regional security meeting in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — China’s Premier Li Qiang is the most prominent leader attending this week’s meeting in Pakistan of a regional security grouping that was founded by Russia and China to counter Western alliances. Li arrived in Islamabad for the two-day meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization starting Tuesday to discuss how to boost security and economic ties between the member states. Li is the first Chinese premier to visit Pakistan in more than a decade. He arrived a week after two Chinese workers were killed and another was wounded in a suicide bomber attack.

