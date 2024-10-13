Trial set to begin for suspect in the 2017 killings of 2 teen girls in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man charged in the Indiana killings of two teenage girls during a winter hike in 2017 is going on trial in a case that has long haunted their hometown and spurred endless online speculation. Jury selection is set to begin Monday in the trial of 52-year-old Richard Allen. He is charged with murder and murder while committing or attempting to commit kidnapping in the slayings of 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German. Allen was a pharmacy technician who had lived and worked in Delphi, Indiana. He was arrested in October 2022, nearly six years after Abby and Libby were killed. The trial is expected to last a month.

