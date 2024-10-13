SpaceX launches its mega Starship rocket. This time, mechanical arms catches it at landing

SpaceX has launched its enormous Starship rocket on its boldest test flight yet, catching it with mechanical arms back at the pad. This fifth try involved grabbing the returning booster at the Texas pad. Towering almost 400 feet, the empty Starship blasted off Sunday from the southern tip of Texas near the Mexican border. It arced over the Gulf of Mexico like the four Starships before it that ended up being destroyed. This latest test flight aimed to bring the first-stage booster back to land seven minutes after liftoff. The launch tower sports monstrous metal arms, dubbed chopsticks, that caught the descending 232-foot booster.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.