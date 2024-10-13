Pakistani police fire tear gas and charge protesters in Karachi

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police fired tear gas and charged protesters in the southern city of Karachi after they tried to break through a security barricade. Around 2,000 supporters of a far-right Islamist party tried to reach the city’s press club on Sunday. They hurled rocks at officers and torched a patrol car when police stopped them from reaching their destination. The party said one of its members died in the violence. An official said the violence was unacceptable, especially given an upcoming international security summit in Islamabad and last week’s deadly attack on a convoy of Chinese workers outside the city’s airport.

