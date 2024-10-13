Moreno’s abortion comment rattles debate in expensive Senate race in Republican-leaning Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s close Senate race took a twist recently when cellphone video surfaced of Republican Bernie Moreno criticizing women whose votes are driven by the abortion issue. That’s led Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown and his allies to play up Brown’s support for reproductive rights, which is a key campaign issue across the country. Moreno has brushed off the criticism and keeps hammering Brown on immigration. More than $400 million has been spent on the race so far, making it the most expensive Senate contest of the year. With Democrats defending far more Senate seats than Republicans, a win for the GOP in Ohio would help the party’s chances of claiming a majority.

