Indian politician known for his close ties with Bollywood is killed in Mumbai

NEW DELHI (AP) — A senior politician in India’s financial capital Mumbai has been shot dead weeks before a key state election. Police said Baba Siddique, 66, was shot multiple times outside his son’s office in Mumbai on Saturday night. He later succumbed to his wounds at the city’s Lilavati Hospital. Siddique was associated with the Indian National Congress party for decades but had recently joined a regional party that rules Maharashtra state. He was also close to several Bollywood superstars and was known for throwing lavish parties. Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister said Siddique’s killing will be thoroughly investigated. Elections in Maharashtra state are expected to be held in November.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.