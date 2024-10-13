Former President Bill Clinton travels to Georgia to rally rural Black voters to the polls

ALBANY, Ga. (AP) — Former President Bill Clinton is urging voters in rural Georgia to get behind Kamala Harris’ campaign for the office he once held. Clinton spoke Sunday at a Black church in Albany, a historic spot for the civil rights movement. President Joe Biden won Georgia narrowly in 2020, in part by turning out Black voters across the swing state. Clinton spoke to voters in Albany about unity and Harris’ economic policies and urged them to turn out to vote. Georgia is one of seven states seen as pivotal, and turnout among Black voters could hold the key to winning the state’s 16 electoral votes.

