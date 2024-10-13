Cards WR Marvin Harrison Jr. leaves game against Packers because of a concussion

AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. left Sunday’s game because of a concussion after his head hit the thigh of Green Bay Packers linebacker Isaiah McDuffie.

Harrison tried to get up after the second-quarter incompletion but appeared to stumble. He then headed into the injury tent on the sideline and eventually walked into the tunnel.

Early in the second half, the Cardinals ruled him out for the game.

Harrison has 17 catches for 279 yards and four touchdowns for the Cardinals, who selected him out of Ohio State with the fourth overall pick in this year’s draft.

In other injury news for the Cardinals, defensive lineman Bilal Nichols was ruled out for the rest of the game because of a stinger. Linebacker Kyzir White also left the game with a knee injury, though his return is questionable.

