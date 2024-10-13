Biden will survey Hurricane Milton damage in Florida, Harris attends church in North Carolina

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will survey the devastation inflicted on Florida’s Gulf Coast by Hurricane Milton. The president’s visit Sunday comes as he urges Congress to approve additional emergency disaster funding after back-to-back hurricanes lashed the southeast. Vice President Kamala Harris, meanwhile, will speak during a church service in Greenville, North Carolina, as part of her campaign’s effort to turn out Black churchgoers before Election Day. She also is holding a campaign rally in the city. North Carolina narrowly voted for Harris’ Republican rival, Donald Trump, in 2020. Democrats are hoping to win back the state next month.

