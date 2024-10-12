Tribal clashes kill at least 11 people in Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani official says tribal clashes in the northwest have killed at least 11 people and injured eight, including women and children. Tensions rose in Kurram district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, after two people were critically injured Saturday in a shooting incident between rival tribes. It wasn’t clear what caused the shooting. Vehicles were targeted in different areas of the district, leading to more casualties. Efforts are being made to secure travel routes and restore normalcy. Elders have arrived in Kurram to mediate a peace agreement between the two sides.

