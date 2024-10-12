Planned nuclear plant in a Kenyan top tourist hub and home to endangered species sparks protest

KILIFI, Kenya (AP) — Dozens have rallied against a proposal to build Kenya’s first nuclear power plant in one of the country’s top coastal tourist hubs which also houses a forest on the tentative list of the UNESCO World Heritage site. Kilifi County is renowned for its pristine sandy beaches where visitors boat and snorkel around coral reefs or bird watch in the Arabuko Sokoke forest, a significant natural habitat for the conservation of rare and endangered species. Muslim for Human Rights led the march Friday in the town of Kilifi to the county governor’s office where they handed him a petition opposing the construction of the plant.

