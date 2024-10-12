Fife accounts for 4 touchdowns to rally Montana to a 31-20 lead over Northern Arizona

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Logan Fife had three short touchdown runs and threw for a fourth, lifting Montana to a 31-20 win over Northern Arizona on Saturday.

Montana (5-2, 2-1 Big Sky Conference) trailed 13-3 at the half, the only touchdown coming on a scoop- and 45-yard score by Brandon Wong after Alex McLaughlin’s sack of Fife. Then the Grizzlies scored on four of five possessions in the second half before ending the Homecoming win with the victory formation.

Fife’s 1-yard run capped an 11-play, 75-yard to drive to open the second half but on the next snap PJ London and Kolbe Katsis hooked up on an 88-yard touchdown for the Lumberjacks (3-4, 1-2).

But the Grizzlies put together another 75-yard drive that ended with a Fife score to cut the deficit to 20-17.

An 11-yard pass to Junior Bergen with 6:13 to play put the Grizzlies on top. The Lumberjacks opted to go for it on fourth down from their 33 with 4:58 to play but threw an incomplete pass. Six plays later Fife scored from the 2.

Fife was 16 of 27 for 199 yards.

London completed 8 of 18 for 131.

